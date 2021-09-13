NYS Health Facilities Assoc. sends letter to NYSDOH & Gov. Hochul on vaccinations, workforce crisis

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Health Facilities Association has sent a letter to the New York State Department of Health and Governor Kathy Hochul on vaccine requirements and the workforce crisis.

NYSHFA represents over 450 for-profit, not-for-profit and government-operated skilled nursing and and assisted living facilities across NYS.

It says New York (and the country as a whole) is in the midst of a long-term care workforce crisis. To get a feel of the extent of the state's workforce crisis NYSHFA is conducting a statewide survey and it says the results have been alarming.

According to NYSHFA, 201 skilled nursing providers have responded to the survey and 95% say they are currently experiencing staffing shortages. 59% of those say the staffing shortages are negatively impacting the ability to accept new residents.

NYSHFA also provided the following data from its 201 survey respondents:

Full-time nursing home staff vacancies

NYSHFA

Part-time nursing home staff vacancies

NYSHFA

In response, NYSHFA is asking the state to do the following prior to September 27: