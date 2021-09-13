Watch
NYS Health Facilities Assoc. sends letter to NYSDOH & Gov. Hochul on vaccinations, workforce crisis

<p>LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: A stethoscope is pictured in a General Practitioners surgery on December 4, 2014 in London, England. Ahead of next years general election, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, has said he will put an extra ?2bn into frontline health services across the UK, ahead of a plan drawn up by NHS bosses calling for an extra ?8bn a year by 2020. In England, everyone would be able to see a GP seven days a week by 2020. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 3:18 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 15:18:56-04

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Health Facilities Association has sent a letter to the New York State Department of Health and Governor Kathy Hochul on vaccine requirements and the workforce crisis.

NYSHFA represents over 450 for-profit, not-for-profit and government-operated skilled nursing and and assisted living facilities across NYS.

It says New York (and the country as a whole) is in the midst of a long-term care workforce crisis. To get a feel of the extent of the state's workforce crisis NYSHFA is conducting a statewide survey and it says the results have been alarming.

According to NYSHFA, 201 skilled nursing providers have responded to the survey and 95% say they are currently experiencing staffing shortages. 59% of those say the staffing shortages are negatively impacting the ability to accept new residents.

NYSHFA also provided the following data from its 201 survey respondents:

Full-time nursing home staff vacancies

full time stats.jpg

Part-time nursing home staff vacancies

part time stats.jpg

In response, NYSHFA is asking the state to do the following prior to September 27:

  1. Amend the NYS COVID-19 vaccination policy to allow, at least temporarily, unvaccinated healthcare workers to continue to work as long as they are tested for COVID-19 weekly. The NYS mandate says all healthcare workers in the state must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 27 and October 7 with no option to test weekly.
  2. Allow nurse aides to be certified as medication aides to administer medications in residential healthcare facilities. NYSHFA says this will free up long-term care nurses to assist with direct patient care.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
