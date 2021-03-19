NYS follows federal decision, extends income tax deadline to May 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State announced Friday the Department of Tax and Finance will be extending the New York State income tax deadline to May 17.
Wednesday, the Internal Revenue Service announced the April 15 tax-filing deadline was delayed to May 17.
At the Governor's direction, the Department of Tax and Finance will be extending the New York State income tax deadline to May 17 to align with the federal decision to do the same. This 30-day extension provides New Yorkers still coping with the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic ample time to file. This will shift approximately $6 billion of revenue from April to May and the State will make any necessary adjustments to cash-flow.
- NYS Budget Director Robert Mujica