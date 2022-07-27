NYS Division of Consumer Protection warns of bank fraud phishing scams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NYS Division of Consumer Protection warns New Yorkers of a text phishing scheme that targets cell phone users.

The scheme is an attempt to steal users' information, as fraudsters impersonate banks claiming that the user's account is compromised due to "unusual activity."

The text messages will often ask users to confirm their account information, make

a payment, or claim a prize.

It may also ask users to click a link inside the text that directs them to a phony site that may mimic their bank's website.

The DCP warns users to remember six things when you receive unsolicited messages from a bank: