NYS Division of Consumer Protection warns of bank fraud phishing scams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NYS Division of Consumer Protection warns New Yorkers of a text phishing scheme that targets cell phone users.
The scheme is an attempt to steal users' information, as fraudsters impersonate banks claiming that the user's account is compromised due to "unusual activity."
The text messages will often ask users to confirm their account information, make
a payment, or claim a prize.
It may also ask users to click a link inside the text that directs them to a phony site that may mimic their bank's website.
The DCP warns users to remember six things when you receive unsolicited messages from a bank:
- Inspect the sender's information to confirm that the message was generated from a legitimate source, but don't click on the link or call the number on the text.
- Do not respond to the text. Even writing "STOP" will let the scammer know your number is genuine, and they may sell your number to other scammers, making the problem worse.
- Remember, banks will never ask you to provide confidential information through text. Requests to do so, as well as poor spelling or grammar, are telltale signs of a scam.
- If you are suspicious, call the bank or financial institution directly to understand the protocols for alerting customers of potential fraud.
- Do Not post sensitive information online. The less information you post, the less data you make available to a cybercriminal for use in developing a potential attack or scam.
- Keep an eye out for misspelled words that are used to bypass a phone carrier's filter system for fraud.