NYS Comptroller: Total cost of overtime at state agencies reached all-time high in 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report released by the Office of the New York State Comptroller Tuesday, the total cost of overtime at state agencies reached an all-time high in 2020.

Officials say more than $850 million was paid out in overtime at state agencies covering about 19.1 million overtime hours worked. From 2019, total overtime earnings increased 5.5% and total overtime hours increased 3.9%. Overtime earnings made up 4.8% of total payroll spending in 2020.

“State agency overtime reached a record level last year,” New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said. “The COVID-19 pandemic required state workers across New York to work long, grueling hours to deal with a crisis never before seen during our lifetime. The pandemic touched nearly every aspect of our lives and the men and women in public employment stepped up to help keep the public safe and get critical benefits.”

Officials say three agencies performed most of the overtime in 2020: the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (Corrections) and the Office of Mental Health (Mental Health).

Data shows those three agencies made up 25% of the workforce but accounted for 62.9% of overtime hours and 59.9% of overtime earnings.

According to the report overtime increased dramatically at the following agencies: Department of Labor (+17,908%), Department of Health (+288%), Department of Taxation and Finance (+243%) and the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (+70%).

You can find summary of the overtime by agency in the graphic below. You can view the full report here.