NYS Cannabis Control Board meeting Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State's Cannabis Control Board is meeting for the first time Tuesday.

The five-member board is responsible for putting the regulatory framework for the state's cannabis industry together, and oversee licensing of businesses throughout New York.

This meeting is open to the public, it begins at 1:30 and anyone interested can watch here. Videos of each meeting will also be posted online afterward.

Early estimates foresee the cannabis industry bringing in $350 million each year in tax revenue, and could add up to 60,000 new jobs statewide.

Individual towns have the option to opt-out of having dispensaries in their jurisdiction. They have until December 31st to make that decision.