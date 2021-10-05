Watch
wkbw_49278_Super7_658x90.png

Actions

NYS Cannabis Control Board meeting Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - This Sept. 11, 2018, file photo shows cannabis plants growing at a greenhouse at SLOgrown Genetics in the coastal mountain range of San Luis Obispo, Calif. A coalition of 25 local governments has filed a lawsuit against the California Bureau of Cannabis Control in an effort to invalidate regulations allowing delivery of commercial cannabis statewide. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Cannabis
Posted at 4:25 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 04:25:53-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State's Cannabis Control Board is meeting for the first time Tuesday.

The five-member board is responsible for putting the regulatory framework for the state's cannabis industry together, and oversee licensing of businesses throughout New York.

This meeting is open to the public, it begins at 1:30 and anyone interested can watch here. Videos of each meeting will also be posted online afterward.

Early estimates foresee the cannabis industry bringing in $350 million each year in tax revenue, and could add up to 60,000 new jobs statewide.

Individual towns have the option to opt-out of having dispensaries in their jurisdiction. They have until December 31st to make that decision.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!