NYS announces temporary increase to portion of WIC program under American Rescue Plan

Posted at 10:39 AM, Jun 29, 2021
NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Health announced Tuesday a temporary increase for the state's Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program’s fruit and vegetable benefit.

Officials say the temporary increase is a result of the American Rescue Plan Act authorizing state WIC agencies to increase benefits for four months.

“Families have faced so many challenges over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, including strains on their ability to purchase adequate healthy food,” said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. “This temporary increase to purchase additional fruits and vegetables will provide much needed support to families facing food insecurity and will support all WIC families in better meeting their nutritional needs.”

Officials say the fruit and vegetable benefit will increase from $9 a month for children and $11 a month for women, to $35 a month per participant. The state began the increase June 1 and it will continue until September 30.

