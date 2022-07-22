NYS announces custom license plate contest to honor domestic violence agency

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul and the NYS Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence announced Friday a contest for New Yorkers to vote on a custom state license plate.

The design will honor the OPDV's 30th anniversary. There are three designs that drivers can vote on.

"My administration will never stop advocating for victims of violence and I encourage New Yorkers to show their support by voting for their favorite commemorative plate," Hochul said.

Drivers can vote here for their chosen license plate design.

New York State's Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence





New York State's Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence





New York State's Officce for the Prevention of Domestic Violence

The license plate with the most votes will be announced in October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The winning plate can be ordered from the DMV site or through your local DMV location in October as well.

