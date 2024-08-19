NY to allow small craft manufacturers of spirits, cider and mead to ship directly to consumers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A big change that will help some small businesses across New York State is on the way.
Governor Hochul has signed into law a measure that allows small craft manufacturers of spirits, cider and mead to ship directly to consumers.
Previously, these businesses could only sell their products in their own tasting rooms or ship them to licensed retailers through distributors.
The new law takes effect in 90 days, it will treat spirits and cider just like wine and they can be shipped directly to consumers.
“We are excited for our farm distillers and farm cideries, who will now be able to expand their market by shipping their products directly to consumers. This is a lifeline for many struggling distilleries and cideries throughout the state. This will help strengthen the fruit, grain and potato industry in New York and is a huge win for agriculture."
- David Fisher, president of New York Farm Bureau