NY Lottery to hold two Take 5 drawings daily

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Lottery has announced that it will now do two Take 5 drawings every day.

Starting Monday, July 26, the Take 5 drawings will be done at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. According to lottery officials, the new 2:30 drawing time will align Take 5 with the Numbers and Win4 drawings.

Sales for the new afternoon drawing close at 2:15 p.m.

Lottery officials say the Take 5 drawings created more than $2.5 million in cash prize winnings last year.

