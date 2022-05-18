Watch
NY agency files discrimination complaint against Amazon

Steven Senne/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in Boston. Amazon wants to help President Joe Biden in trying to get 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations to Americans in his first 100 days in office. The CEO of Amazon’s Worldwide Consumer division, Dave Clark, said in a letter to Biden that the company has a deal with a licensed third-party occupational health care provider to give vaccines on-site at its facilities. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Posted at 10:55 AM, May 18, 2022
NEW YORK (AP - MODIFIED) — A state agency in New York has filed an administrative complaint against Amazon, alleging the e-commerce giant discriminated against pregnant and disabled workers by denying them “reasonable accommodations” and forcing them to take unpaid leave.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Wednesday. Her office said Amazon employs in-house consultants who evaluate accommodation requests.

"My administration will hold any employer accountable, regardless of how big or small, if they do not treat their workers with the dignity and respect they deserve. New York has the strongest worker protections in the nation and was one of the first to have protections for workers who are pregnant and those with disabilities. Working men and women are the backbone of New York and we will continue to take a stand against any injustice they face."
The complaint alleges the retailer's policy allows onsite managers to override the consultant's recommendations, leading to denials in the worker requests. State law requires all employers to provide reasonable accommodation for pregnant and disabled workers.

Seattle-based Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

