NY AG warns parents of deceptive cannabis products sold in snack packaging

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is warning parents of deceptive cannabis products being sold in snack packaging.

AG James said the products are illegal and unregulated in New York and contain a high concentration of THC.

These unregulated and deceptive cannabis products will only confuse and harm New Yorkers, which is why they have no place in our state. It is essential that we limit their access to protect our communities and, more specifically, our children. In light of an increase in accidental overdoses among children nationwide, it is more vital than ever that we do everything we can to curb this crisis and prevent any further harm, or even worse, death. My office is committed to preventing the sale of these products and protecting the wellbeing of all New Yorkers. I urge everyone to remain vigilant against these products and to report these harmful items to my office immediately. - AG James

The AG's office, citing information from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said the most common overdose incidents among children involve edible cannabis foods.

According to the AG, although NYS legalized adult-use cannabis earlier this year, cannabis products for non-medical use are not being sold legally in the state yet.

If you are aware of or have encountered these products or similar products you are encouraged to contact the OAG by submitting a complaint form online here or by calling (800) 771-7755.