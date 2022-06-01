NY AG takes action to crack down on those illegally selling and advertising ghost gun parts

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office has taken action to crack down on those illegally selling and advertising ghost gun parts.

According to a release, an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that 28 firearms sellers across the state advertised and/or offered to sell one or more unfinished frames, receivers, and/or kits containing both.

The OAG said nine of these businesses are in Western New York and in cease-and-desist letters to all 28 businesses AG James ordered the businesses to immediately stop advertising and selling the prohibited parts and warned of the legal consequences if they do not comply.