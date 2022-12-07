NY AG releases statement in response to sexual harassment investigation into former chief of staff

NEW YORK (WKBW) — According to a report from The New York Times, the longtime chief of staff to New York Attorney General Letitia James, Ibrahim Khan, resigned earlier this month amid an investigation into misconduct.
The New York Times report said three people with knowledge of the matter said it involved at least two sexual harassment allegations.
AG James released the following statement on Wednesday in response to the investigation into Khan:
“First and foremost, I thank the women who came forward, and I want to assure them that they were heard and that I believe them.
“My office treated this matter as aggressively as every other matter that has come before our office. Within 24 hours, our office took disciplinary action and put Ibrahim Khan under restrictions, and within 72 hours, we engaged an outside law firm that began an impartial and exhaustive review of the allegations. Mr. Khan resigned while the process was still ongoing. When the process concluded, my office spoke with each individual and informed them that allegations were substantiated. I am confident in the steps that were taken to swiftly review the allegations and in the integrity of the investigation."
- AG James