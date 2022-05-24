NY AG Letitia James makes TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list

NEW YORK (WKBW) — TIME released its 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list and among those on the list was New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James' inclusion on the list was described by TIME as follows:

"As the first Black woman to serve as New York State’s attorney general—one of the most powerful law-enforcement positions in the country—Letitia James has used her position to take down powerful men and pursue nationwide causes. Her investigation into the state’s handling of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes damaged Governor Andrew Cuomo’s reputation, and her office’s investigation into the sexual harassment claims against the governor led to his resignation in August 2021. Her investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings has been one of the most aggressive so far, resulting in a New York State judge briefly holding the former President in contempt of court as the state seeks documents relating to possible fraud at his organization. And she’s using her position as New York’s top law-enforcement officer to wield power on national issues, from protecting women from other states who seek an abortion in New York to investigating the role of social media companies in spreading online hate." - Charlotte Alter, TIME senior correspondent

Of the list of the 100 most influential people, it was split into the following categories:

Artists

Innovators

Titans

Leaders

Icons

Pioneers

AG James was included in the leaders' category.

You can view the full list here.