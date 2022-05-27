NY AG issues warning to over 30 retailers after reports of overcharging for baby formula

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office has issued warnings to more than 30 online and brick-and-mortar retailers across the state after reports of overcharging for baby formula.

The AG said there has been a nationwide shortage of baby formula due to recalls and supply chain disruptions.

“It’s unconscionable that some retailers are taking advantage of the national baby formula shortage while parents are struggling to find food for their children. Amid this crisis, families already have enough to worry about and should not have to worry about being price gouged. We are warning all retailers that New York will not tolerate price gouging of baby formula, and I encourage anyone who sees this to continue reporting it to my office.” - Attorney General James

The AG said her office has received several consumer complaints after issuing a consumer alert warning against price gouging and encouraging consumers to report it.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, this includes:

A consumer reported that a 19.8 ounce can of Enfamil Nutramigen formula, which typically sells for $44.99, was being sold by an Erie County retailer for $59.99.

A consumer reported that a 32-ounce ready-to-feed bottle of Enfamil NeuroPro was being sold by a Bronx retailer for $17.99 when it previously sold for $11.99.

When reporting price gouging the OAG said consumers should:

Report the specific increased prices, the dates, and places that they saw the increased prices, and the type and size of formula being sold; and,

Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.

You can file a complaint online here or call 800-771-7755.