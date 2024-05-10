New York's EBT system expected to be unavailable on May 19 due to transition to new vendor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State's Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) announced the state's Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) system is expected to be unavailable on Sunday, May 19.

The OTDA said the outage is expected between 12:01 a.m. and 11 a.m. but may be shorter or last longer than expected. You can check the OTDA website here for updates.

According to the OTDA, the state's EBT system will be changing to a new EBT vendor during this time.

"Cardholder access to EBT benefits will not be available during the changeover. This includes access for food and cash purchases or cash withdrawals, as well as access to the EBT toll-free customer service helpline, mobile app, and online client portal. Please plan your food and cash purchases or cash withdrawals accordingly," a statement on its website says.

The OTDA provided the following information on its website as well:

"What is NOT changing?

Your EBT card and PIN and the EBT customer service helpline phone number will remain the same.

After this transition is complete, cardholders will be able to use their EBT card as usual. Your EBT card will stay the same and does not need to be replaced. Your PIN will not be changed or reset, and you should use the same PIN after this transition. As a reminder, cardholders are encouraged to change their PIN often as a way to reduce the risk of fraudulent transactions and benefit theft.

The EBT customer service helpline will remain the same after the transition. Cardholders can call 1-888-328-6399 for help with an EBT card. This phone line will be unavailable on May 19 from 12:01 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

What is changing?

Following this transition, the ConnectEBT app and ConnectEBT online client portal will no longer be in use for EBT cardholders. Cardholders will need to download or access the new ebtEDGE app and client portal, which will allow cardholders to check transactions and deposits, freeze and unfreeze their card and change their PIN.

Information on the new ebtEDGE app and website will be posted here when they are available.

Who is affected?

This temporary system outage on May 19 only affects New York EBT cardholders. EBT cardholders from other states will not be affected by this planned transition and will be able to use their EBT card in New York without interruption."

