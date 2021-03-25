New Yorkers receive rebates for fees charged for sports programming not provided due to pandemic

Menu

Posted at 12:09 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 12:09:56-04

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced millions of cable and satellite television subscribers in New York have received rebates for fees charged for live sports programming that was not provided due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April 2020, AG James sent seven major cable and satellite providers in New York letters demanding financial relief for consumers by reducing or eliminating fees attributable to live sports programming after all live sports were canceled at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AG's office says after discussions with the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) the seven companies - Altice USA, AT&T Inc., Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, DISH Network, RCN Corporation, and Verizon Communications - committed to providing rebates.

AG James says nearly 4 million cable and satellite subscribers in New York have received around $76 million in the form of refunds, rebates and credits.

“After a year where so many have suffered the devastating economic impacts of COVID-19, my office is proud to announce approximately $76 million that has been delivered directly to New Yorkers,” said Attorney General James. “No one should be forced to pay for something they aren’t receiving, especially during a pandemic that has impacted the finances of millions across our state. I’m glad that these seven cable and satellite companies are doing the right thing by delivering substantial relief to consumers. New Yorkers can trust that I will always fight to protect their wallets."

AG James says the companies remain committed to providing tens of millions of dollars more in relief later this year.

