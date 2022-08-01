New Yorkers deceived by cryptocurrency platforms urged to contact Office of the Attorney General

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James urges any New Yorkers deceived by cryptocurrency platforms to contact the Office of the Attorney General.

According to the OAG, "many high-profile cryptocurrency businesses have frozen customer withdrawals, announced mass layoffs, or filed for bankruptcy, while investors have been left in financial ruin."

If you have been impacted, you are urged to report the issues here. The OAG also encourages workers who may have witnessed misconduct or fraud to file anonymous whistleblower complaints here.