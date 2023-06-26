New York to receive over $600 million to expand high-speed internet across the state

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced New York State will receive $664 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act to expand affordable high-speed internet across the state.

The funding comes from the $42 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program (BEAD) which is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act and will go to the state's ConnectALL Office.

According to Schumer, the ConnectALL Office will solicit applications from internet service providers to build new broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas of the state.

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law we passed, a historic nearly $670 million is now on its way to expand broadband infrastructure and boost high-quality internet access across New York. Whether it is for work, school, or getting the healthcare you need, access to the internet is not luxury, but a necessity for modern life. Long before the pandemic, communities across New York, from rural communities Upstate to bustling city neighborhoods, have struggled to obtain reliable high-speed internet service. I am proud to deliver this record setting nearly $670 million for New York to help finally close the digital divide. New York, under Governor Hochul’s leadership, is leading the charge to get all New Yorkers the equitable access to the internet they deserve, and this major federal investment will help finally give our communities the support they need to succeed in the 21st century.” - Sen. Schumer

This announcement comes just a few months after it was announced that New York would receive $100 million through the American Rescue Plan to expand high-speed internet across the state.