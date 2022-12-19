New York State's Climate Action Council announces approval and adoption of scoping plan

NEW YORK (WKBW) — By a 19-3 vote, the New York State Climate Action Council announced the approval and adoption of its scoping plan.

It says the scoping plan "outlines recommended policies and actions to help meet the goals and requirements of the nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act."

A total of 32 public meetings were held to develop and finalize the plan. It is available to the public here and will be submitted to Governor Kathy Hochul and the Legislature by January 1, 2023.

"I applaud my colleagues on the Climate Action Council, and members of the various advisory panels and working groups, for their tireless work over the past three years to develop this Scoping Plan to serve as a framework to achieve our ambitious climate targets under the nation-leading Climate Act. This Plan serves as a bold, monumental achievement not just for New York State, but for the nation and the world, which centers on equity and climate justice across all sectors, building opportunities for all, and ensuring we have a workforce that can transition as seamlessly as possible in our new clean energy economy. Our work is just beginning, and we are leading the way to a cleaner, greener, and brighter future." - Climate Action Council Co-Chair and DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos