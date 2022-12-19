New York State's Climate Action Council announces approval and adoption of scoping plan

NEW YORK (WKBW) — By a 19-3 vote, the New York State Climate Action Council announced the approval and adoption of its scoping plan.
It says the scoping plan "outlines recommended policies and actions to help meet the goals and requirements of the nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act."
A total of 32 public meetings were held to develop and finalize the plan. It is available to the public here and will be submitted to Governor Kathy Hochul and the Legislature by January 1, 2023.
"I applaud my colleagues on the Climate Action Council, and members of the various advisory panels and working groups, for their tireless work over the past three years to develop this Scoping Plan to serve as a framework to achieve our ambitious climate targets under the nation-leading Climate Act. This Plan serves as a bold, monumental achievement not just for New York State, but for the nation and the world, which centers on equity and climate justice across all sectors, building opportunities for all, and ensuring we have a workforce that can transition as seamlessly as possible in our new clean energy economy. Our work is just beginning, and we are leading the way to a cleaner, greener, and brighter future."
- Climate Action Council Co-Chair and DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos
“New York State laid the groundwork for change with its nation-leading climate law, and through the diligent and thoughtful work of the Climate Action Council, along with input from the public in every corner of the state, we now have an action plan to follow to ensure we meet these critical goals. Today is certainly a day to celebrate, but this also marks the beginning of more significant work to come as we forge the path ahead and lead by example on how to transition an economy based on the conventional energy practices of yesterday to the thriving green economy of tomorrow.”
- Climate Action Council Co-Chair and NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris