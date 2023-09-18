New York State Thruway Authority approves toll increase that will go into effect in 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced its Board of Directors has approved a toll increase that will go into effect January 1, 2024.

The increase comes after a public toll adjustment process began in December 2022. The Thruway Authority said the process included:



Five public hearings in 2023

Receipt and consideration of 210 public comments

Completion of the Environmental Assessment for the proposed toll modification

Completion of all of the necessary actions required by the Public Authorities Law, the State Administrative Procedure Act (SAPA) and the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA)

“The toll adjustments approved today by the Board of Directors follow a year-long public process and represent a responsible approach to ensure continued investment in the 570-mile Thruway system for years to come. The Thruway Authority receives no dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and relies primarily on toll dollars to maintain and operate the Thruway which is one of the safest and reliable toll roads in the country.” - Thruway Authority Board of Directors Chair Joanne M. Mahoney

According to the Thruway Authority, the increase will create a responsible and stable financial plan to ensure it can meet its future capital and infrastructure needs.

Beginning January 1, 2024:



The base NY E-ZPass rate will increase by five percent outside of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. A second five percent increase will take effect in January 2027.

Standard toll rates for Non-NY E-ZPass (currently 5.1 cents per mile for passenger cars) and Tolls by Mail rates (currently 5.8 cents per mile for passenger cars) will increase to 8.6 cents per mile for both groups by 2027.

Similar adjustments will be made to all rates system-wide (Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and other fixed rate tolling points) and for the Non-NY E-ZPass and Tolls by Mail commercial rates as well

You can find what the adjusted toll rates will be on the 2024 toll adjustment calculator here.

“Today’s vote by the Board of Directors maintains some of the lowest toll rates in the country and fulfills the system-wide operating, debt service, and capital needs for our financial plan. We’d like to thank individuals and industry representatives who attended the public hearings, those who contacted us expressing their opinion on the proposal, and elected officials for their feedback. This proposal was developed to ensure the safety and reliability of the Thruway by providing the Authority with additional revenue to meet our infrastructure and operational needs." - Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Frank G. Hoare

You can find more information here.