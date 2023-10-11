New York State takes steps to protect children online

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York elected leaders have come together to announce two new bills in an effort to protect children online.

According to the governor's office, recent research has shown the mental health impacts associated with children and young adults' excessive social media use which includes increased rates of depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and self-harm.

“Our kids are in crisis, and the adults in the room need to step up. The statistics are extraordinarily disturbing: teen suicide rates are spiking, and diagnoses of anxiety and depression are surging. It's critical we all stand together to address the youth mental health crisis, and I'm proud to partner with Attorney General James, Senator Gounardes and Assemblymember Rozic to fight for our kids' future." - Governor Kathy Hochul

The governor's office provided details of the two bills which can be found below:

Bill #1: Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act

The SAFE for Kids Act will require social media companies to restrict the addictive features on their platforms that most harm young users. Currently, platforms supplement the content that users view from the accounts they follow by serving them content from accounts they do not follow or subscribe to. This content is curated using algorithms that gather and display content based on a variety of factors. However, algorithmic feeds have been shown to be addictive because they prioritize content that keeps users on the platform longer. Addictive feeds are correlated with an increase in the amount of time that teens and young adults spend on social media and significant negative mental health outcomes for minors.

To address this problem, the legislation will:



Provide users under 18 with a default chronological feed from users they already follow – the same way that social media feeds functioned before the advent of addictive feeds. Users may also search for specific topics of interest. Minors may opt in to receiving addictive feeds with parental consent.

Allow parents to block access to social media platforms for minors between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. and limit the total number of hours per day that a minor spends on platforms.

Prohibit social media platforms from sending notifications to minors from 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. without parental consent.

Authorize the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to bring an action to enjoin or seek damages or civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation. Allow any parent/guardian of a covered minor to sue for damages of up to $5,000 per user per incident, or actual damages, whichever is greater.

Provide platforms an opportunity to cure any claim brought by the parent/guardian of a covered minor.

This legislation will only impact social media platforms with feeds comprised of user-generated content along with other material that the platform recommends to users based on data it collects from them.