New York State Police updating patrol vehicle design; transitioning to gray body with gold striping

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State Police have unveiled an update to its patrol vehicle design.

The NYSP fleet will transition to a gray body with gold striping, which it said is "a look that pays tribute to our historic roots while reinforcing our strong, professional presence across New York."

According to police, the transition will happen gradually as older vehicles are replaced.

"Our patrol cars are more than just vehicles—they are a symbol of honor, integrity, and service. We look forward to continuing to serve and protect New York with this updated look," Police said.

NYSP also provided a look at its fleet throughout the years which you can find below.