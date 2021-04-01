New York State Police begin statewide deployment of body cameras, to be completed by end of the year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Police have begun the statewide deployment of body cameras.

Legislation requiring troopers to wear body cameras was signed into law June 2020.

The first body cameras will be deployed in Troop G in the Capital Region. The deployment will then occur statewide on a gradual rolling basis with full deployment by the end of the year.

Following Troop G will be Troop NYC, with Troops K, L, F, C, E, A, D and B to follow throughout the summer and fall. Troopers with Troop T on the NYS Thruway will receive cameras when the Troop in their geographic area receive cameras.

"Under the law, State Troopers are required to record video immediately before an officer exits a patrol vehicle to interact with a person or situation; for all uses of force, arrests and summonses; all interactions with individuals suspected of criminal activity; all searches of persons and property; any call to a crime in progress; any investigative actions involving interactions with members of the public; any interaction with an emotionally disturbed person; and any instances where an officer feels any imminent danger or the need to document their time on duty. The cameras will automatically start recording whenever a patrol vehicle's emergency lighting is activated, and anytime a member unholsters his or her firearm or taser," a release from the governor's office says.

Axon will supply NYSP with 3,000 cameras, secure cloud video storage, software and technical support at $7.6 million per year.

"At this highly critical time for the relationship between police and the communities they serve across the state, I am proud that we are implementing this program as police agencies statewide do the important work of reimagining their work and repairing trust in the criminal justice system," Governor Cuomo said. "This step is part of a progressive package of reforms that will increase transparency in policing and accountability among all law enforcement agencies statewide, and we look forward to continuing this important work in the future."

"Body-worn cameras are an important tool that will not only reinforce public confidence in the great work our Troopers do each and every day, but will also serve as a critically important investigative tool. The use of this technology will provide real benefits to the communities we serve," State Police Acting Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said.