New York State police add 218 new troopers to its ranks

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli welcomed 218 new troopers to the state police ranks Wednesday.

The troopers graduated from the 211th session of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany. The governor's office said the graduation increases the State Police ranks to 4,742 sworn members.

"Serving as a New York State Police Trooper has only grown more complex, and their commitment to protecting the people of our state is an inspiration to us all. These 218 men and women are dedicating themselves to public service, and as Governor, I will continue to do everything I can to protect them in the same way they protect us. On behalf of all New Yorkers, I congratulate the graduates and thank them for their hard work and perseverance." - Gov. Hochul