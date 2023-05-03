New York State passes $229 billion budget

ALBANY N.Y. (WKBW) — State lawmakers passed the 2024 Fiscal Year Budget late Tuesday night, over a month after the April 1 deadline.

It rings in at $229 billion with funds going towards education, health care, development and more.

Education:

The new budget invests $34 billion dollars in public schools across the state.

More than $280 million will go to free lunches and universal pre-k programs.

State colleges are getting more than a $1 billion while keeping tuition at a flat rate for New York residents.

Minimum Wage:

The budget also includes an update to the state's minimum wage.

Minimum wage will rise to $16 an hour by 2026.

Health Care:

Health care systems will also see increased funding.

$1.4 billion has been allocated to help distressed hospitals.

Additionally, there is a 7.5% Medicaid rate increase and a wage bump for home health care workers.

Last week, health care workers called on lawmakers to expand Medicaid access to more than seven million New Yorkers.

They said the budget does not go far enough, claiming the Medicaid reimbursement rate needs to be raised even higher for hospitals and health centers.

"Medicaid reimbursement rates have remained mostly flat since 2008. With an average annual inflation rate of 2.5%, expenses are almost 40% higher now than they were in 2008," said Dr. Stephen Turkovich, President of Oishei Children's Hospital, "Raising Medicaid reimbursement rates by 6-7% fills only a very small portion of this gap."

All Electric Building Act:

Another main sticking point in the 2024 budget is the All Electric Building Act.

The act requires all new buildings run on electric power, not fossil fuels.

Starting at the end of this year, new builds 7 stories or shorter cannot include fossil fuel hookups.

Starting July 1, 2027, new builds over 7 stories cannot include those hookups.

The goal is to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.

It's a rule already in place in New York City and Ithaca.

Nine other states have similar energy plans.

Reactions:

The budget is receiving mixed reaction from Western New York lawmakers.

Senator Sean Ryan touted the budget in a statement to 7 News.

"The final state budget includes several big measures to make living in New York more affordable while keeping our economy thriving," he said.

On the other hand, Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt called the budget a disaster.

"The end result of this disastrous budget deal will be more crime, fewer jobs, and continued out-migration to more affordable states," he said.

