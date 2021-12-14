New York State Parks looking for lifeguards for 2022 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced there are four lifeguard exams scheduled in the Niagara Region as lifeguards are needed for the 2022 season.

Lifeguard positions will be available at Beaver Island, Woodlawn Beach, Evangola and Fort Niagara State Parks.

"Prior to employment, successful candidates must be at least 15 years of age and must furnish proof of completion of CPR for the Professional and completion of the American Red Cross 1994 Revised Lifeguard Training, which includes First-Aid, with a certificate for the Waterfront Module or equivalent courses. Successful candidates will also need a physician's certification of adequate physical fitness including a minimum of 20/40 uncorrected vision after receiving a conditional job offer," a release says.

Testing is required and will take place as follows:

January 8, 2022

Niagara Falls Highschool,

4455 Porter Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14305

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

March 12, 2022

Hamburg Highschool

4111 Legion Dr, Hamburg, NY 14075

8:30 a.m.– 12:30 p.m.

April 30, 2022

Lockport YMCA

5833 Snyder Dr, Lockport, NY 14094

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

May 7, 2022

Niagara Falls Highschool

4455 Porter Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14305

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Officials said for further information and to register for the test contact Andrew Chouinard at (607)-333-4266 or email at Andrew. Chouinard@parks.ny.gov