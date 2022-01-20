New York State Liquor Authority to allow sale of beer and wine at movie theaters

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Liquor Authority has unanimously approved of the sale of beer and wine at movie theaters.

Previously alcohol was only allowed at movie theaters if the movie theater was deemed a restaurant and sold alcohol at bars for pre-movie consumption, or servers would deliver alcohol to tables inside the theater.

Now you'll be able to purchase beer and wine only at concession stands and bring them into the theater.

Movie theaters will need to apply for liquor licenses in order to serve alcohol.

The rule goes into effect immediately.