New York State legislature passes bill fast tracking marijuana licenses for hemp growers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State legislature has passed a bill fast tracking marijuana licenses for hemp growers and creating a Social Equity Mentorship Program.

The legislation if it becomes law, creates a pathway for hemp growers to obtain temporary conditional licenses to produce adult-use cannabis.

The social equity program would provide BIPOC growers, minority-owned and women-owned business owners, and service-disabled veterans with a pathway to licensure.

Gov. Hochul needs to sign the bill in order for it to become law.