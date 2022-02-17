Watch
New York State legislature passes bill fast tracking marijuana licenses for hemp growers

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Marijuana Legalization
Posted at 2:40 PM, Feb 17, 2022
ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State legislature has passed a bill fast tracking marijuana licenses for hemp growers and creating a Social Equity Mentorship Program.

The legislation if it becomes law, creates a pathway for hemp growers to obtain temporary conditional licenses to produce adult-use cannabis.

The social equity program would provide BIPOC growers, minority-owned and women-owned business owners, and service-disabled veterans with a pathway to licensure.

Gov. Hochul needs to sign the bill in order for it to become law.

