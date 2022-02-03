New York State Legislature approves of Congressional redistricting map

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Legislature has approved of a redistricting map for the state's 26 congressional districts, ahead of the November election.

The map which can be seen above, significantly impacts Western New York.

Districts 23, 24, and 26 will make up Western New York.

The Buffalo and Niagara Falls metro areas will make up District 26, while most Niagara County along with Orleans and Genesee counties will make up District 24, and the southtowns along with Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua Counties will make up District 23.

Rep. Higgins will run in District 26 once again, while Rep. Jacobs goes to District 24, which goes as far east as Watertown and Alexandria Bay.

District 23 which is Rep. Tom Reed's district, will be occupied by someone else, since Reed is not running for reelection in 2022.