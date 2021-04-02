New York State launches website for Office of Cannabis Management

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State announced the launch of the website for the Office of Cannabis Management Friday.

The state says the website, which can be found here, "educates the public on the OCM's regulatory structure which, with the Cannabis Control Board, will oversee the licensure, cultivation, production, distribution, sale and taxation of medical, adult-use and cannabinoid hemp within New York State."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Wednesday to legalize adult use of marijuana.

"Legalizing cannabis was the first step in this historic endeavor to right the wrongs of the past," Governor Cuomo said. "The Office of Cannabis Management's website provides critical preliminary information pending the creation of the Cannabis Control Board about the future of this industry as well as resources for individuals and businesses seeking information on the future of cannabis in New York State. The website outlines the comprehensive reforms this legislation enacts, and I know will be a valued resource for many as we move forward."