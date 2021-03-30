Menu

New York State holding forum on hate targeting Asian-Americans

Damian Dovarganes/AP
A demonstrator participates at a rally "Love Our Communities: Build Collective Power" to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence outside the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo in Los Angeles Saturday, March 13, 2021. Los Angeles County officials are stepping up their efforts to battle hate crimes against Asian Americans. The "LA vs. Hate" initiative encourages people to call 211 if they are victims or witness an incident of hate. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 3:52 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 03:52:32-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State is opening up the conversation about Asian-American hate.

A public forum is being hosted by the New York State Division of Human Rights Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. to allow New Yorkers the opportunity to voice their concerns. It also aims to provide historical context for hate crimes statewide.

The department is also cracking down on hate, working with State Police and the Division of Criminal Justice Services to seek out and investigate hate crimes, community issues and discrimination.

To sign up for the forum, click here.

