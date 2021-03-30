New York State holding forum on hate targeting Asian-Americans

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State is opening up the conversation about Asian-American hate.

A public forum is being hosted by the New York State Division of Human Rights Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. to allow New Yorkers the opportunity to voice their concerns. It also aims to provide historical context for hate crimes statewide.

The department is also cracking down on hate, working with State Police and the Division of Criminal Justice Services to seek out and investigate hate crimes, community issues and discrimination.

