New York State driver learner permit test now available online

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the driver learner permit test for Class D (passenger vehicles) and Class M (motorcycles) is now available online to New Yorkers statewide.

New Yorkers can begin the permit application process online and take the test from the comfort of their home.

"As we continue to reimagine the future in a post-pandemic world, we need to focus on modernizing and improving the way we provide essential government services to New Yorkers," Governor Cuomo said. "This new online permit test will make it faster and easier for New Yorkers to begin the process of applying for a driver learner permit from the comfort of their own homes, improving the overall customer experience while also reducing congestion in DMV offices."

An online permit application pilot program began in 2020.

"We were excited to see so many New Yorkers take advantage of the online permit application during the pilot program and now, we are happy to offer this convenient option to all applicants across the state. This is another example of how we are improving the way we serve New Yorkers to make it faster, easier and more convenient for everyone," said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.

Officials say taking and passing the permit test online does not allow you to drive, if you pass the test you must still go to the DMV office to obtain their learner permit, but this will speed up the process.

You can find more information here.