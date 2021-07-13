New York State DMV warns motorists of a rise in vehicle thefts across the state

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles warned of a rise in vehicle thefts across the state Tuesday.

According to the DMV, statewide vehicle thefts rose 54% from 12,702 in 2019 to 19,573 in 2020.

“Leaving your key fob in the vehicle or leaving it running while you run into your home or the store are two of the most common factors in vehicle thefts,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Don’t make your car an easy target. I urge you to be cautious and always make sure your vehicle is locked and not left running, even for a minute, and never leave your vehicle title or valuables in the car.”

7 Eyewitness News received data from the New York State police which revealed a rise from 2019 to 2020 and the same trend continuing in 2021.

2019

Vehicle Larceny- 58

Stolen Vehicles- 33

2020

Vehicle Larceny- 107

Stolen Vehicles- 63

2021 (Jan-June 29th)

Vehicle Larceny- 42

Stolen Vehicles- 29

Officials say vehicle theft rates are highest in the summer and you can do the following to reduce the risk of vehicle theft:

Do not leave your vehicle title in the car.

Keep your vehicle locked.

When parked, never leave your keys in the car.

Never leave your car running and unattended.

Avoid leaving valuables inside your vehicle where passersby can see them.

For more information visit the DMV website here.