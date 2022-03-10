Watch
New York State DMV to release redesigned driver license, permit and non-driver ID cards

Redesigned cards to have upgraded security features
New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)
Posted at 11:21 AM, Mar 10, 2022
NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced it will release redesigned driver license, permit and non-driver ID (NDID) cards with upgraded security features.

According to the DMV, those who apply for a new license or ID and those who renew or replace an existing document as of March 10 will receive the redesigned card.

The upgraded security features can be verified with the naked eye and by touch and include:

  • Some of the text and images are embossed and can be felt.
  • On the Enhanced Driver License and NDID, the embedded chip is now exposed.
  • Both the clear windows within the document and the state seal have been redesigned using a process called multiple laser imaging.
  • The motorist’s photo now displays their birth month and year when viewed at a different angle.

The DMV last redesigned the documents in 2013.

At the DMV, we pride ourselves on providing secure identity documents to millions of New Yorkers and we introduce enhanced features every few years to stay at the cutting edge of emerging trends. We are confident in the security features on our current ID documents, however, the new security features on our redesigned documents will keep us one step ahead of potential counterfeiters.
- DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder

