New York State DMV to release redesigned driver license, permit and non-driver ID cards

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced it will release redesigned driver license, permit and non-driver ID (NDID) cards with upgraded security features.

According to the DMV, those who apply for a new license or ID and those who renew or replace an existing document as of March 10 will receive the redesigned card.

The upgraded security features can be verified with the naked eye and by touch and include:

Some of the text and images are embossed and can be felt.

On the Enhanced Driver License and NDID, the embedded chip is now exposed.

Both the clear windows within the document and the state seal have been redesigned using a process called multiple laser imaging.

The motorist’s photo now displays their birth month and year when viewed at a different angle.

The DMV last redesigned the documents in 2013.