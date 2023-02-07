New York State DMV inspection stickers will have a new look that will include vehicle-specific information

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced it is transitioning to a new print-on-demand vehicle inspection sticker that will include vehicle-specific information directly on the sticker.

The DMV said the new stickers will provide enhanced security. The transition is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

“This new process will enable inspection stations to print stickers right on their premises, rather than having to wait for a supply of stickers to arrive from DMV. This change is part of our efforts to transform the DMV’s customer service. The stickers will also enhance security by having information about the vehicle printed directly on them.” - DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder

According to the DMV, motorists may continue to see valid inspection stickers in the previous sticker design until the end of 2024. It is working with partners in law enforcement and local government to inform them about the new stickers.