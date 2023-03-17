New York State Department of Health updates COVID-19 nursing home visitation guidance

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Health announced it has updated its COVID-19 nursing home visitation guidance to align with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) guidance. You can find the CMS guidance here.

“Enabling families to visit their loved ones safely remains a priority for the Department of Health. Our new guidance aligns with CMS guidance and recommends that facilities use passive screening, which includes providing visitor and staff education on COVID-19 signs and symptoms, and post instructional signage throughout the facility.“ - Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald

According to the NYSDOH, the new guidance supersedes all previous guidance. You can find the NYSDOH guidance letter here.