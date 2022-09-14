New York State Department of Health expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Health announced it has expanded monkeypox vaccine eligibility to anyone at risk of exposure. Prior to this expansion, eligibility was limited to those who were likely exposed.

"By expanding eligibility, we are hopeful that many more New Yorkers will get immunized and prevent further transmission. This distribution plan, and the eligibility expansion, will enable us to get the vaccine to more individuals across the state before they are exposed." - State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett

The NYSDOH said exposure includes the following:

Individuals with recent exposure to a suspected or confirmed monkeypox case within the past 14 days. (PEP)

Those at high risk of a recent exposure to monkeypox, including gay men and members of the bisexual, transgender, and gender non-conforming community and other communities of men who have sex with men and who have engaged in intimate, or skin-to-skin contact with others in the past 14 days in areas where monkeypox is spreading. (PEP++)

Individuals who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, including men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, digital application ("app"), or social event, such as a bar or party. (PEP++)

Any individual who may be at risk of future exposure to infection with monkeypox, even though they are not at high risk of a recent exposure to monkeypox. (PrEP)

According to the NYSDOH, it is entering Phase 4a of its monkeypox vaccine distribution effort.

"While anyone can get monkeypox, which is primarily spread through close, physical contact between people, certain populations are being affected more than others, including gay, bisexual, transgender, and gender non-conforming men who have sex with men. Information from previous outbreaks around the world indicate that older New Yorkers, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant people, and children under 8 years of age may be at heightened risk for severe outcomes should they become infected," a release says.

