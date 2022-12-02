New York State Department of Health Commissioner announces resignation

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett announced she has submitted her resignation effective January 1, 2023.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul appointed Bassett as health commissioner in December 2021. She replaced former health commissioner Howard Zucker after his resignation.

In a statement, Bassett said in part "I am leaving now so the next commissioner can have the chance to lead this great department for a full 4-year term under the leadership of Gov. Hochul."

You can read Bassett's full statement below: