New York State Department of Health Commissioner announces resignation

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett announced she has submitted her resignation effective January 1, 2023.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul appointed Bassett as health commissioner in December 2021. She replaced former health commissioner Howard Zucker after his resignation.
In a statement, Bassett said in part "I am leaving now so the next commissioner can have the chance to lead this great department for a full 4-year term under the leadership of Gov. Hochul."
You can read Bassett's full statement below:
“I have submitted my resignation as New York State Health Commissioner effective January 1, 2023, when I will return to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health. This was a very difficult decision. I have tremendous admiration for the work our staff has done during a very difficult year responding to COVID, mpox, polio and the day-to-day challenges of protecting New Yorkers’ health. I am leaving now so the next commissioner can have the chance to lead this great department for a full 4-year term under the leadership of Gov. Hochul. I am grateful that the Governor gave me the opportunity to serve as commissioner, and I know that the department and public health will be in good hands thanks to her leadership and the incredible talent and dedication of the staff. Though I am moving back to Massachusetts, I will always be a New Yorker, and I look forward to cheering on the department’s accomplishments in the coming years.”