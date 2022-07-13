NEW YORK (WKBW) — 988 has been designated as the new three-digit code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and it will be available nationwide beginning Saturday.

Those in emotional distress or suicidal crisis will be able to call or text 988 and a chat feature will also be available on the Lifeline's website. Those who contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will have a direct connection to care and support.

The current Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will remain available even after 988 is launched nationally.

On Wednesday Governor Kathy Hochul announced the successful implementation of 988 in New York State. A release from the governor's office says there are currently 13 operating 988 crisis contact centers in the state and two in the development stage.