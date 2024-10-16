New York State announces new program to help you save money on your electric bills

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State has announced a new program that aims to help you save money on your electric bills.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Public Service Commission approved a request by the New York Power Authority to establish the Renewable Energy Access and Community Help program. The program aims to provide electric bill credits for low-income New Yorkers in disadvantaged communities.

The governor's office said the PSC has established a regulatory framework to allow electric utilities to receive funds from the Power Authority to credit the electric bills of low-income ratepayers in disadvantaged communities.

“My administration remains steadfast in supporting that New York State remains an affordable place to live and do business. The NYPA REACH program will help ensure that low-income New Yorkers in disadvantaged communities will not be left behind as we make the critical transition to a clean-energy economy.” - Gov. Hochul

The program will utilize the same structure as the Energy Affordability Program (EAP) and Statewide Solar for All program which according to the governor's office, will lower costs for program administration and allow for more funds to be received by low-income ratepayers.

“REACH will directly benefit low-income electric ratepayers in disadvantaged communities using renewable generation from distributed energy sources in their communities or from large-scale renewable projects located throughout the state’s electric power grid. The bill credits will be funded from a portion of revenues from new renewable energy generation projects developed by NYPA and designated for REACH.” - New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll

The governor's office said the PSC directed the electric utilities to initially enroll EAP-eligible low-income customers within disadvantaged communities and then expand enrollment to all low-income and moderate-income customers, regardless of location, as more resources are available.