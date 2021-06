ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bill that for the most part will prevent New Yorkers from being put in jail for technical parole violations, passed the New York Senate and Assembly on Thursday.

The Less Is More Act, if signed into law would also allow New Yorkers to have their criminal records automatically sealed.

After passing the State Senate and State Assembly, the bill now goes to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's desk.

You can read the full text of the bill by clicking here.