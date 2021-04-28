New York lawmakers expected to repeal Cuomo's food and alcohol rule

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Senate Majority has announced that lawmakers plan to suspend several of Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive orders, including a rule that food must be purchased with alcohol at bars and restaurants.

Senate Democrats say they plan to vote on Wednesday.

According to the Senate, the Executive Order Directives that will be acted on include:



Repeal of Sale of Food with Alcoholic Beverage Requirement: Food sales will no longer be required for alcoholic beverage sales in bars and restaurants, for on premise or off premise consumption.

Transparency for Individuals Assisting in COVID Operations: Individuals who volunteer to take on significant government work will be treated as Public Officers in order to comply with government disclosure and transparency rules.

Timely and Accurate Administration of Vaccines: Outdated compliance rules for vaccine suppliers, such as full utilization of vaccines on hand within one week or additional paperwork mandates, will be relaxed. This repeal eliminates unnecessary penalties and prioritization rules that slow down the vaccination process and are no longer necessary in light of current vaccination rates and appointment availability.

“New Yorkers have stepped up to take the appropriate safety precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “As more New Yorkers continue to get vaccinated, and our infection rates continue to decline, it is time to begin removing certain restrictions and regulations that are no longer necessary, so we can safely reopen and rebuild our state's economy. We ask New Yorkers to continue to heed public health guidance as it relates to mask wearing, observe social distancing precautions and get vaccinated so that we don’t lose ground in our recovery.”

Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt issued this statement:

"More than a year after the Governor was first granted emergency powers, our colleagues across the aisle have finally decided to repeal a few of these directives. For weeks, the Majority has ignored Senate Republican resolutions repealing onerous mandates on our restaurants who have suffered greatly under the Governor’s arbitrary rules. While we welcome an end to the nonsensical food with alcohol requirements, many restaurants are still struggling due to arbitrary curfew orders. Hopefully the Majority will step up and repeal this order as well, and join us in finally putting an end to One-Man Rule in this state by fully repealing the Governor’s emergency powers."

Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association (NYSRA) issued this statement:

“We’re encouraged by the news that the State Legislature plans to eliminate the burdensome mandate that food be purchased with alcohol. This will singlehandedly boost the bottom line for restaurants and bars all over the state, and many have yet to reopen because of this specific requirement. While this is a win for the industry, and one that the New York State Restaurant Association has been pushing for months, this is just one step. Let’s work together to create a plan that details full reopening.”