Siena poll: New Yorkers unsure about Governor Hochul

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many New Yorkers are still split on what they think about Governor Kathy Hochul.

A new poll by the Siena College Research Institute found 42% of voters view her favorably, compared to 17% who say they view her unfavorably.

More than half of voters say Hochul has a more collaborative approach to leadership than her predecessor, Governor Cuomo, did.

One of the top points of the poll was COVID-19 safety protocols, and the stances Hochul has already taken. It found 69% support vaccine mandates for school staff, and 78% support vaccine mandates in schools.

