Watch
HIRING 716 658by90.png

Actions

Siena poll: New Yorkers unsure about Governor Hochul

items.[0].image.alt
Hans Pennink/AP
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters after a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony at the state Capitol, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Kathy Hochul
Posted at 6:04 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 06:04:39-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many New Yorkers are still split on what they think about Governor Kathy Hochul.

A new poll by the Siena College Research Institute found 42% of voters view her favorably, compared to 17% who say they view her unfavorably.

More than half of voters say Hochul has a more collaborative approach to leadership than her predecessor, Governor Cuomo, did.

One of the top points of the poll was COVID-19 safety protocols, and the stances Hochul has already taken. It found 69% support vaccine mandates for school staff, and 78% support vaccine mandates in schools.

To view the entire Siena College Poll, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716