Hochul selects Sen. Brian Benjamin for lieutenant governor

Posted at 1:36 PM, Aug 25, 2021
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP - Modified) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has selected Brian Benjamin, a state senator from New York City, as her choice for lieutenant governor.

That's according to a person familiar with the administration’s internal discussions who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hochul had yet to announce her decision publicly. She is expected to do so this week. If he accepts the job, Benjamin would become the state’s second Black lieutenant governor. The Democrat has focused his legislative career on criminal justice reform and affordable housing.

Hochul’s and Benjamin’s offices didn’t immediately return messages to the Associated Press seeking comment.

