Gov. Kathy Hochul concerned about COVID-19 rates in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — “I am here because I am personally, deeply concerned about the rate of infection.”

Governor Kathy Hochul held her weekly COVID-19 briefing in Buffalo. She said anyone living in a community with a transmission rate over five percent should be concerned. Western new York’s 7-day average is over 8%.

“Infection rates are high, vaccination rates should be higher, there’s no reason why we’re not 100%.”

She said vaccination is the way out of this, urging anyone who is eligible to get the shot.

“Get the booster shot. Get your children vaccinated.”

Hochul said 140,000 children between age 5 and 11 have gotten their first dose. And she said anyone attending a large indoor event should mask up and social distance, when possible, especially as the holiday season approaches.

“I want to celebrate thanksgiving safely. I want to know that when we get together, we’re not going to get a loved one sick.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Erie County saw more COVID-19 deaths in October 2021 than in October of last year. He said working together as a community to get vaccinated is key.

“If we do that, I know we can end this quicker.”

Hochul said the state might have to take a step backwards if numbers continue to rise.

“If the numbers don’t start on a downward trend, we are going to have to talk about larger protocols.”

Vaccination appointments are available online at this link.