New York correction officers pummeled handcuffed prisoner before death, footage shows

**WARNING — The video above contains graphic content that viewers may find disturbing.**

A man fatally beaten in a New York prison this month was repeatedly pummeled by correction officers while in handcuffs, struck in the chest by a shoe, then lifted up by the neck and dropped, according to body-worn camera footage released Friday by the state’s attorney general.

Robert Brooks, 43, was pronounced dead on December 10, the morning after the assault at the Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County.

Thirteen correction officers and a nurse implicated in the attack will face termination, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who said she was “outraged and horrified” by videos of the “senseless killing.”

“Like all New Yorkers, I was outraged and horrified after seeing footage of the senseless killing of Robert Brooks. I have been clear that it is the responsibility of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to provide appropriate care and protection for those in its custody, and I will not tolerate anyone who violates that responsibility. That is why I ordered an immediate and full investigation into the death of Robert Brooks and further directed DOCCS Commissioner Martuscello to begin the termination process for the 14 individuals who were involved in his fatal attack. The State of New York has zero tolerance for individuals who break the law, and I am committed to holding everyone involved fully accountable. Once again, I want to offer my deepest condolences to Mr. Brooks’ family and loved ones as they grieve his tragic death. I am grateful to the Attorney General and her team, our State Police, and everyone working with us to ensure justice is served in this case.” - Gov. Hochul

The footage made public Friday by the New York Attorney General Letitia James shows correction officers repeatedly punching Brooks in the face and groin as he sits handcuffed on a medical examination table.

As one of the officers uses a shoe to strike Brooks in the stomach, another yanks him up by his neck and drops him back on the table. The officers then remove the man’s shirt and pants as he lies motionless and bloodied on his back.

Brooks was declared dead at a hospital the following morning. Preliminary findings from a medical examination indicate “concern for asphyxia due to compression of the neck as the cause of death, as well as the death being due to actions of another," according to court filings. The final results of the autopsy are still pending.

The videos released Friday do not include audio because the body cameras had not been activated by the officers wearing them. There are four videos cropped to show only images of Brooks and the officers’ interactions as well as four full-length body camera videos. You can find the cropped videos in the video player above — WARNING — the video is graphic and viewers may find it disturbing. The full videos can be found on the AG's website here.

James said her office was investigating the use of force that led to the death, but did not say whether any of the officers involved in the beating would face criminal charges.

“These videos are shocking and disturbing and I advise all to take appropriate care before choosing to watch them,” she said.

The following statement was issued by Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym, Ltd. which represents the family of Brooks:

"With the Attorney General’s release of these videos, members of the public can now view for themselves the horrific and extreme nature of the deadly attack on Robert L. Brooks. As viewers can see, Mr. Brooks was fatally, violently beaten by a group of officers whose job was to keep him safe. He deserved to live, and everyone else living in Marcy Correctional Facility deserves to know they do not have to live in fear of violence at the hands of prison staff." - Elizabeth Mazur, Attorney, Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym, Ltd.

Brooks had been serving a 12-year prison sentence for first-degree assault since 2017, according to the department. He had arrived at the Marcy Correctional Facility only hours before the beating, after being transferred from another nearby state prison, officials said.

The Correctional Association of New York, a prison oversight group, said they had documented reports of pervasive brutality and racism inside the Marcy Correctional Facility during a monitoring visit two years ago.

On December 22, the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association released the below statement:

"NYSCOPBA has been monitoring the events surrounding the death of Robert L. Brooks, an incarcerated individual at Marcy Correctional Facility. Some Members of our Executive Board were recently afforded the opportunity to review footage capturing a small portion of the incident. What we witnessed is incomprehensible to say the least and is certainly not reflective of the great work that the vast majority of our membership conducts every day.



Every single day, NYSCOPBA members working in correctional facilities face daunting odds and the very real possibility of encountering violence. This is a harsh, day-to-day reality that few other professionals experience. Yet, the overwhelming majority of our members endure these challenges with the composure and professionalism that we demand of them, and that they demand of themselves.



However, what transpired at Marcy Correctional Facility is the opposite of everything NYSCOPBA and its membership stand for. When this footage is released to the public, it will undoubtedly draw comparisons to other high-profile incidents of violence involving law enforcement. This incident has the potential to make our correctional facilities even more violent, hostile, and unpredictable than ever before. Our members will face heightened challenges as a result, and any efforts to improve their working conditions and quality of life will be overshadowed by this incident.



This incident not only endangers our entire membership but undermines the integrity of our profession. We cannot and will not condone this behavior.



NYSCOPBA recognizes its legal obligation to defend the collective bargaining agreement and to represent all of its members. We will fulfill that obligation. However, fulfilling this duty does not mean endorsing these actions." - NYSCOPBA

When reached for comment on Friday, the union told 7 News it hoped to have an updated statement by the end of the day.

In a statement, the president of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association, Craig DuMond, said he was “shocked, like all right thinking people, by the actions” of the correctional officers.

“No human being should be treated that way by another human being,” he added. “And it is made even worse by the fact that the extreme cruelty was inflicted by those entrusted with the power of government, against those they were entrusted to guard and protect.”

"Citizens of New York:



The Sheriffs of New York State are shocked, like all right thinking people, by the actions of State Corrections Officers at Marcy Correctional Facility which led to the death of Robert Brooks, as revealed by body camera footage released today. No human being should be treated that way by another human being. And it is made even worse by the fact that the extreme cruelty was inflicted by those entrusted with the power of government, against those they were entrusted to guard and protect.



Sheriffs operate the local jails across the state. We know, on a different scale, the difficulties the state faces in safely and humanely managing inmates and correctional facilities under current circumstances. Today, few people are interested in taking, or keeping, the difficult job of Corrections Officer. That results in understaffing and frequent forced overtime. At the same time, many inmates are emboldened by recent state laws that ban virtually all inmate discipline, thus removing most effective tools for managing prison and jail populations. Corrections Officers are frustrated and exhausted. It is a difficult job that we ask these good public servants to do and do right. We are grateful for those Corrections Officers who do show up for work, and who perform their jobs professionally and treat all inmates safely, humanely and respectfully. We regret that the recent action of a few has unfairly tarnished the reputation of the many good officers.



Sheriffs of New York are today asking their jail administrators and Corrections Officers to redouble their efforts, to assure the inmates in their care that they are safe in our jails, and respected as fellow human beings. We expect the next few days to be difficult ones for everyone involved in corrections — on both sides. We ask that reason and calm prevail with everyone so that further tragedies may be avoided." Sincerely, Craig DuMond Delaware County Sheriff President, New York State Sheriffs’ Association

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia released the following statement on Friday:

“I am appalled by the video released today depicting the despicable conduct of the staff involved in the assault and death of Robert Brooks at the New York State Correctional Facility at Marcy. The demeanor revealed in this video is not acceptable at any level of professional law enforcement. These State Corrections Officers swore an oath to uphold and defend the law; yet – either through their actions or failure to intervene - they chose to violate that oath. Their conduct disrespects the efforts of all law enforcement officials who honor their oath and it diminishes the public’s confidence in law enforcement.



The actions of those directly involved in this assault at Marcy Correctional Facility should not cast a shadow on the vast majority of hardworking Corrections Officers who abide by their oath to serve and protect those in custody.



There is no place in our society for this type of behavior. On behalf of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, I offer our prayers and condolences to the family of Robert Brooks.”

