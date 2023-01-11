New York Attorney General warns New Yorkers of mail theft

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued a consumer alert to warn New Yorkers about mail theft and provide tips from the United States Postal Service to protect themselves.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, there has been an increase in mail theft, especially checks, credit cards, and other financial documents across New York City.

“Stealing mail is a violation of privacy, it is a federal crime, and it causes real problems. When bad actors steal people’s mail, they have access to personal and financial information that can lead to identity theft, destroyed credit ratings, and serious harm to completely innocent New Yorkers. I urge everyone to remain vigilant, and to protect themselves, their information, and their mail by following our important tips.” - Attorney General James

The following tips from USPS are recommended:

Always pick up your mail promptly when delivered. Do not leave it in your mailbox overnight. If you are expecting checks, credit cards, or any other financial items, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up your mail.

If you did not receive a check or any other valuable mail you were expecting, contact the issuing agency immediately.

If you change your address, you should immediately notify your respective post office and anyone with whom you do business with via mail.

Inform your post office when you’ll be out of town, so they can hold your mail until you return.

Consider signing up for USPS’ Informed Delivery service [lnks.gd], which provides email notifications for incoming mail and packages.

If you suspect your mail was stolen or see a mail theft happening, contact police immediately and then report it to Postal Inspectors by calling (877)-876-2455.

If you see glue, tape, or any other sticky substances on a mailbox, report it to your post office, Postal Inspectors, or the New York Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS). The USPIS can be reached at (212) 330-2400.

If you believe your personal information may have been compromised it is recommended you take the following steps: