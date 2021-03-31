New York Attorney General calling on Secretary of Education to address student loan debt

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James along with attorneys general from 22 other states are calling on U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona to further address student loan debt.

In a letter to the education secretary, James and the other attorneys general are calling on Dr. Cardona and his administration to address the following



Continuing the policy of suspending student loan payments and waiving interest for as long as necessary to support struggling borrowers;

Continuing the policy of suspending involuntary collections activities, as well as authorizing suspended payments to count towards both the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program and income-driven repayment (IDR) plan forgiveness;

Enacting reforms so that student loan borrowers are able to access and remain in IDR plans to which they are entitled — enabling borrowers to have more affordable monthly payments, to avoid the serious consequences of default, and to secure loan forgiveness when appropriate; and

Enforcing the gainful employment requirement of the Higher Education Act, which would shield borrowers from for-profit programs that fail to prepare students for careers.

“With more than $1.7 trillion in student debt owed by students across the country, now is the time for us to take bold action to end this crisis and provide our students with the tools they need to move forward,” said Attorney General James. “We need to make attaining a higher education more accessible and that begins with affordability. Imagine what could be achieved without the heavy burden of student loan debt. I encourage the Biden-Harris Administration to keep all options on the table, including loan cancellation.”

