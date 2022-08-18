New York announces expansion of Tuition Assistance Program to part-time students

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday the expansion of the state's Tuition Assistance Program to part-time students.

The governor's office said the $150 million expansion will provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degrees part-time. According to a release, the part-time TAP will be available on a pro-rated basis to eligible students taking six to 11 credits per semester with no full-time prerequisite.

"As Governor, I want to do more than just care for this state today - I want to prepare New York for tomorrow. Higher education students not only hold the key for our state, but for their families. A degree changes more than just the life of its holder, it changes the lives of those all around them. Every person who calls New York home should have the opportunity to better themselves and invest in their education. My administration is committed to supporting our students in every way possible and I thank my partners in service for making this a reality." - Gov. Hochul

If you are enrolling in the fall 2022 semester you can apply for part-time TAP by filling out the federal FAFSA application here. If you have already enrolled and submitted your FAFSA, TAP awards will automatically be adjusted based on the number of enrolled credits. Eligibility for part-time TAP is consistent with full-time TAP and includes residency and income requirements.

"Governor Hochul and our state legislators who have prioritized higher education in this year's budget, especially in expanding TAP, are providing life-changing opportunities for many more New Yorkers striving to attain their degrees. New York State's unique Tuition Assistance Program has long been the anchor of financial support for our students seeking the high-quality education offered at our SUNY campuses. Expanding TAP to cover part-time college attendance for thousands of learners whose lives are often already full of family and work responsibilities can be that added incentive to reach for their dream of college completion." - SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley